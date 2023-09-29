Pacholoco – Choco7days.com

Javier Álvarez Viñuela

By Javier Álvarez Viñuela

He appears as one of the secondary characters in a children’s novel (The Beached Whale). His image and picturesque language were enough to play the role of grandfather of the protagonist of the aforementioned literary work, which had its geographical space in the municipality of Bahía Solano. However, he was the central character in his life’s work in which his self-confidence allowed him the recognition and affection of an entire society that welcomed him as another son.

He is Francisco José Rojas González (1919-2002), an Antioqueño born in Andes, and who called himself Pacholoco. He arrived in Bahía Solano in the company of his wife Inés Arboleda -rip-, a Carmeleño (Del Carmen de Atrato) , to work as a machinery driver for the Highway Zone of the Ministry of Public Works, for the maintenance of the Ciudad Mutis-El Valle road. They had six children: Javier, Alejandro, Patricia, Diamar, Estrella and Gloria.

It is likely that Pacholoco has become popular for many people in the interior of the country or other parts of Colombia, because after midnight he reported on Caracol. Well, on one occasion, when I had the opportunity to interact and talk with a man from the capital and find out about my place of origin, he told me that he knew a character called Pacholoco, because I listened to him most of the time his chronicles of Bahía Solano, through from night radio.

He proclaimed himself a poet, philosopher, adventurer, warrior and professional diver. I always gave him credit for being a troubadour, because he sang trovas that were very typical of him and with the roots of the “muleteers and mountaineers” of Antioquia, which made his identity, idiosyncrasy and unmistakable origin alive. With his marked Paisa accent, and without interference from the influence of other cultures with which he interacted outside of his region, he claimed to have the formula to interconnect his region and the Pacific, through a railway

No less visionary due to his hallucinations, but delirious due to his fabulous and chimerical dreams, he thought of taking to the air: flying. It was already resignation for not having consummated his ingenuity or penetrating the impregnable jungle of Chocó with the anachronistic locomotives of his time, for example; his stampede and escape into the machinations that trapped him in his sleepless nights, while he conceived, created and momentarily reached the thresholds of progress and the desired future.

Pacholoco made Bahía Solano the common place where all his wonderful episodes occurred: the real and the unreal. As for the first, it is easy to attest, society knows it and it was mentioned above; Regarding the second, from time to time flesh and blood characters emerge who become likeable and loved, although misunderstood. Pacholoco was the happiest octogenarian: he conceived all of his ingenuities with limitless lucidity.

How can you ignore your most beautiful occurrence? The invention to fly with his “Flapping Wings” showed the omen of his railway frustration to be forever marginalized by his own inventiveness. To think that he read the mythological stories originating from the Greek world, the “Flapping Wings” were not made to escape from utopias. Daedalus and Ikarus flew to escape from prison, and while the latter (Ikarus) was enjoying the daring blast, he lost his guide and perished.

