Paco Moncayo resigned as Government Advisor for National Security

The general Paco Moncayo resigned this Monday, June 19, 2023 from his position as Government Advisor for National Security.

By means of a letter Moncayo thanked the president Guillermo Lasso for choosing him as your security advisor.

In the letter it says that has contributed with his knowledge so that Ecuador can have a “democratic and updated doctrine of national security (…)”.

In this sense, it is understood that resignation It is given since he considers that his objectives as an advisor were fulfilled.

“Considering that my advisory role has been fulfilled with the dedication inspired by love for our Homeland, I allow myself, with the greatest respect, to present my irrevocable resignation to the assigned function. However, because it is my inalienable duty as an Ecuadorian, I want to assure you that you can count on my contribution, without limits of day, hour or time, on an honorary basis. It will give me great satisfaction to be able to do so ”, reads the document.

Paco Moncayo served as advisor for about three months. He was appointed as Government Advisor for National Security on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, together with Wagner Bravowho was appointed that same day as Secretary of Security / El Comercio

