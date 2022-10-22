Home News Padua, all crazy for Bresh: the rapper’s live at the Hall
On Friday evening, at the Hall in Padua, the second stage of the Oro Blu Tour by Bresh took place, the rapper from Genoa who in this last period is becoming popular among young people. A journey between songs like “Gaston” and the more recent and viral ones like “Angelina Jolie”, which made him one of the most listened to artists of the moment. More than a thousand young people came to the Hall to support this artist. A solo concert, without the presence of the acclaimed “featuring” that make up his discography, such as Tedua, Disme and Vaz Tè, and who were seen instead in the Milan stage. (video and text by Pietro Cesaro)

