Padova – After more than 20 years in welcoming migrants, don Luca Favarin, the priest of the latter, with long hair and a rainbow scarf always around his neck, was suspended “a divinis” by the Diocese of Padua. He means that he will no longer be able to celebrate mass, baptize, confess, marry. He leaves slamming the door, after a tough confrontation with Bishop Claudio Cipolla, who does not share the modality of that reception system.