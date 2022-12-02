A prayer vigil to remember Riccardo Faggin, the twenty-six year old who died in a car accident that concealed the unspeakable truth of a ghost degree. Almost 300 people gathered on Thursday evening in the church of Voltabrusegana (Padua), to embrace their father Stefano, their mother Luisa and their brother. The meeting, organized by the parents, was above all a way to bring together all the people who had known Riccardo: classmates, teachers, friends, relatives and even old high school teachers. For many of them, however, this occasion was also a moment to remember him, to reaffirm how much he was loved and well-liked by the community that had seen him grow up, that had welcomed him, and to which he himself had given a lot.

A way not to forget him and everything about him, including his dream of joining the Alpine Rescue. Many friends and peers of Riccardo were present at the ceremony. “Unfortunately after Covid we lost contact, we felt little and we went out together even less”, he explained to Padua morning a former companion of the parish. The mystery therefore still remains of what Riccardo did that Monday evening, on the eve of a degree that did not exist, when he went out saying that he would go to a bar which was later closed. He had told his parents that he would have met with friends, but no one seems to have come forward to confirm this version. As for the exams taken, he seems to have not even reached the halfway point. But he had never found the courage to tell his parents who, unaware, had booked the restaurant, the gift trip and decorated the house with red bows.