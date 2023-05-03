Padua, posing as a nurse, identified and reported by the Nas

Padua, he passed himself off as a nurse and practiced his profession with impunity in the nursing homes of the upper Vicenza area

Accurate investigations a Padova about a self-styled healthcare worker, a man who he posed as a nurse and which was identified and denounced by the Nas. The carabinieri have identified a 39-year-old from Stra who had no competence or title. From what we learn the military in force to the Padua antisophistication unit they reported the man who was posing as a professional, but in fact “he didn’t have skills and qualifications to be able to work”.

Padua, posed as a nurse

According to a tissue from the Arma sent to the media, the suspect “appeared at social health residences for the elderly in the province of Vicenza, and although he was not registered in the professional register of nurses, he still qualified as such”. After being unmasked, the 39-year-old will now have to answer to the judicial authority for the crimes of “abusive practice of the medical profession” and “material falsehood in certificates and public documents”. The findings of the military made it possible to ascertain that the man continued to practice the profession as a nurse at the Rsa of the upper Vicenza area.

Collaboration contracts with coops

But how? By “deceptive activation of freelance collaboration agreements with service cooperatives affiliated with facilities for the elderly, producing falsified qualifications and qualifications”. There Prosecutor of the Republic of Vicenza entered the man in the criminal file.