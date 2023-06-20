Padua, the Public Prosecutor’s Office declares a birth certificate with 2 mothers illegitimate. “Notifications for 33 cases” – Veneto

“They are the same cases, there is no reason to differentiate. The notifications of the appeal will reach all 33 couples for whom we asked the Municipality for the registry documents in April”. The acting Prosecutor of Padua, Valeria Sanzari, tells ANSA. There are technical times for assignment to the offices and therefore she – she explains – it is not possible to say how many families have already been notified of the appeal. “I am required to enforce the law-she adds-she and with the current legislation I can not do anything else”.

“The birth certificate with 2 mothers is illegitimate”. A birth certificate registered with “two mothers” goes against the laws, and the pronouncements of the Cassation. For this reason, a couple of gay women from Padua was served a judicial document with which the Prosecutor asks the Court to rectify the birth certificate of the couple’s child (registered on August 30, 2017), through the “cancellation” of the name of the non-biological mother, and the “correction” of the surname attributed to the daughter, by canceling that of the ‘second mother’. The girl will soon be 6 years old. The Court set the hearing for the discussion of the appeal for 14 November next.

The 40-year-old couple, married abroad, have a second child, the other woman’s biological son – the child’s second parent is registered in the registry office – The two are only a few months apart in age, and underlines the woman to whom the appeal of the Prosecutor, are to all intents and purposes “two brothers”, the same double surname, albeit with two different mothers. The biological mother of the child has already sent the documents for enrollment of the daughter in the first grade with the double surname.

The position of the family

“It’s not just a matter of repercussions on social life. But repercussions on one’s identity, a fundamental right until proven otherwise. A personal trauma in a delicate phase of development, due to the fact of no longer having a brother and a mother”. This was stated by the mother who was the first to be notified by the Padua Public Prosecutor’s Office of the appeal for the cancellation and correction of the name of her daughter’s second non-biological mother, indicated in the registry office as a “second parent”. “I wonder – the woman told ANSA – how can a Court of a State that professes the protection of minors as a priority, exclude that a 6-year-old girl enrolled in primary school can accuse a change of surname, a brother and a mother who in form cease to be family”. “Are these – he concludes – the priorities of the Italian judicial system? With what courage can a female judging panel think of pronouncing all this? I and the families of the school, the school itself express maximum indignation”.

Prosecutor’s text

“The young age of the child excludes that changing the surname as requested could have repercussions on her social life”. It is one of the passages of the appeal of the Prosecutor of Padua, Valeria Sanzari, which recalls “the constant jurisprudence of the Court of Cassation on the matter”, and, recalling the tasks of supervising the civil status attributed by the legislator to the Public Prosecutor, affirms that she believes “the indication in the birth certificate in question of the name” of the second (non-biological) mother “as second parent” is illegitimate.

The reactions

Mayor. “I am serene and convinced of the choices I have made. Since 2017 I have been writing down the birth certificates of the children of two mothers. It is an act of responsibility towards these little ones because I do not accept the thought that there are children who are discriminated against right away, and as soon as are born, in their fundamental rights”. This was stated by the mayor of Padua, Sergio Giordani. “We have always promptly communicated it to the Padua prosecutor’s office after each act without ever having counter-arguments – continues Giordani -. There are moments in which a mayor is alone with his conscience and the Constitution, and must decide in the primary interest of who has up front, for me and I believe for the Constitution, the interest of these little ones was the one to put at the centre”. “There is a very serious legislative vacuum – he concludes – with respect to which Parliament should legislate; but until now it has not done so, many fellow mayors have asked for it, even from different political parties. What I say to the political forces is to put aside the ideological battle and think only of children”.

The deputy Pd. “In Italy the fury against rainbow families inaugurated by the Meloni government seems to know no respite”. This was stated by the deputy of the Democratic Party Rachele Scarpa on the documents of the Padua prosecutor who challenged the birth of children of two mothers registered since 2017.

“This choice is the consequence of the legislative vacuum that the government continues to maintain and actively support – he points out – and is in total disregard of the best interests of the minor, who would see one of the parents canceled with a bureaucratic wipe with the relative legal responsibilities towards him. It is simply atrocious to think that 7-year-old children can find themselves legally deprived of one of their mothers overnight, but government policies risk just that, that is, to create state orphans”. “The cruel right-wing ideological club that governs our country – concludes Scarpa – has absolutely nothing to do with these children, they are willing to blindly pursue their social model without any remorse in causing damage to their rights, as well as pain and suffering for families who, whether they like it or not, exist.

The association. “We knew that the notifications would arrive to the mothers of Padua and we know that there are more than 30 certificates of homoparental families that the prosecutor has challenged. We are talking about removing a legal parent from minors even 6 years after birth: a shameful act and unworthy of a civilized country. It is incredible that in a city where for all these years no certificate had been challenged, this happened a few months after the circular from the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi to the Prefects. Could it be a coincidence? While Carolina Varchi of Fdi, rapporteur of the bill against the Gpa, today she assured in Parliament that her party cares about all children, the first mothers of Padua were notified of the challenge of the birth certificate: pure hypocrisy of a government that since is in office acts systematically to erase the rights of our children”.

Alessia Crocini President of Famiglie Arcobaleno says it. “As Rainbow Families we will fight alongside these parents and we will not leave any action unturned but it is good that Italian civil society realizes that there is a real persecution of children with two mothers or two fathers and takes a clear position”, she concludes.