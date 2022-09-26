A 5-year-old boy was slightly injured and treated at the hospital due to the outbreak of a tablet he was using in his home in Padua.

The accident occurred just before noon yesterday, the firefighters intervened on the spot, because the tablet released fumes in the outbreak.

The child was immediately rescued by his parents and subsequently by the Red Cross medical staff. The firefighters secured the tablet and ventilated the premises.

As a precaution, the child was taken to the hospital for further tests and discharged in the afternoon. The state police acquired the tablet for the investigation of the accident.