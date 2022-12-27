At the age of 85 he decided that everything he had put aside in life should be inherited by the pediatric oncology department of Padua. An elderly woman from Bassano del Grappa has donated 102,000 euros to the place where children with cancer are treated. The 85-year-old died in December 2021. The legacy was found by the support administrator, the lawyer Richard Brotto, inside a drawer in the living room. The donation was only formalized in recent days by the Padua hospital, which is now the universal heir.

Life hasn’t been easy for this woman. She worked as a factory worker and she got married after the age of 40 but her husband died shortly after due to illness. She had no children, so no help either. Before ending up in a rest home, she lived alone for a long time in a house in Bassano. She too had been hospitalized for a long time, following a serious fall at home, with help intervening only thanks to the phone call from the neighbors who had heard her screams. Given the situation, she was then placed in an RSA in the province of Vicenza. The tutelary judge, as reconstructed from Gazzettino, then appointed the support administrator, given that the lady had now run out of liquidity and there was a need to reconfigure her assets to meet the costs of the residential facility. Hence the discovery of the inheritance for the Pediatric Oncoemetology clinic of Padua, a regional point of reference for the treatment and study of pediatric malignant diseases: a ward where children come from all over Italy and also from Europe.