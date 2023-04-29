PAE and Colegio 10, a priority

The boys, girls, adolescents and young people of Candelaria also benefit from a significant investment by the departmental Administration in the education sector through two programs prioritized by Governor Clara Luz Roldán in Valle del Cauca: the School Food Program, PAE , which benefits 100% of the students enrolled in the official educational institutions of 34 non-certified municipalities, and the modernization of the educational infrastructure with the ’10 Schools’.

In Candelaria, the Secretary of Education of the Valley, Ana Janneth Ibarra, reported that, as of March 2023, the PAE has been delivered in this town as follows:

– 416,136 rations of food prepared on site, with an investment of more than $1,135 million.

– In the industrialized modality, 66,350 rations, with an investment of more than $186 million.

– In the Single Day modality, students have benefited from 52,628 rations that have meant an investment of more than $225 million.

Due to the management of Governor Clara Luz Rolda, the PAE budget has already been secured in 2024 to guarantee school meals from the first day of class for 100% of the students.

School feeding is an access and permanence strategy that contributes to the nutrition and performance of nearly 120,000 students.

With an investment of $11,119 million, of which $8,369 million are a contribution from the Ministry of Education and a $2,750 million contribution from the departmental government, one of the eleven schools 10 projected for Valle del Cauca was built in the municipality of Candelaria.

This is the Panebianco Americano Educational Institution headquarters ‘Atanasio Girardot’, which has a total of 27 new classrooms for preschool, basic and middle school and seven specialized classrooms.

In addition, it has a dining room, kitchen, administrative area, 45 sanitary batteries, and has walls, circulation and accessibility, for a total of 4,653 square meters intervened.

In this College 10 more than a thousand students are already being trained at the headquarters located in Poblado Campestre.

