PAE at risk in Huila

Despite the fact that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation warned that the municipalities of Neiva and Pitalito in Huila, are at risk of the PAE being suspended due to the high costs of food products, the Departmental Education Secretariat indicated that the resources are insured until August.

DIARY OF HUILA, HUILA

As indicated by the Departmental Education Secretariat, efforts are being made with the National Government to obtain resources and comply with school meals for the nearly 119,000 boys and girls in the departmental territory.

This was confirmed by Tania Beatriz Peñafiel España, Secretary of Departmental Education, who pointed out that “the Government of Luis Enrique Dussán since November 1, 2022 contracted the School Food Program -PAE, for what was left of last year and for 2023 until next August 08.

The official added that “the initial value of the contracts to operate in the 5 zones into which the department is divided was 69,074,239,200 million pesos, from November 1, 2022 to May 29, 2023. For the change of validity (2022 to 2023), it was necessary to carry out a price readjustment that would guarantee the economic balance of the contract and in this way adjust the prices of the rations for the 2023 validity, “argued the Secretary.

«The above in accordance with the variables that increased their value, such as the increases in the minimum wage law, and the annual increase in the CPI. This had a value of 2,910,682,104 million pesos, and an additional one was also made that due to the non-execution of 100% of what was initially contracted, the operation was extended in time until June 9 of this year, “added Peñafiel. .

He also recalled that finally an additional time and value amounting to $17,371,639,800 million was made, which guarantees the operation of the PAE until August 8 of this year.

Management of new resources

However, to guarantee the provision of the school feeding service from August 9 to November 24, the last day of the 2023 school calendar, new resources are required.

“We continue with the Governor of Huila, Luis Enrique Dussán, managing more resources to guarantee the PAE, from August 9 to November 24 of this year, for which approximately 49,943,464,425 million pesos are required,” said yours truly. public.

“Resources that are in the process of being obtained before the Alimentos para Aprender Administrative Unit (UAPA), an organization attached to the Ministry of Education, a process that has also been carried out by the Supervisor of PAE Huila, the general coordinator of the program, and the undersigned Secretary of Education Departmental,” said Tania Peñafiel.

Finally, he confirmed that this Tuesday, June 27, UAPA delegates will visit Huila to review cost issues and verify the resources for the rest of the year that are being managed.

«We have this Tuesday, June 27, confirmed the visit of the deputy director of the UAPA, Juan David Vélez Bolívar, to discuss these issues. We have already expressed these needs to this senior official of the National Government and he has told us of the good performances that the PAE Huila has had in coverage and compliance with all the parameters for a good quality of food that is served to our children and girls from the 35 municipalities that are not certified in education that we serve as a Departmental Government”, he concluded.

What did the Attorney General’s Office say?

The Attorney General’s Office warned that the execution of the School Feeding Program -PAE- runs the risk of being suspended in at least 12 territorial entities as a result of the lack of budget.

This was made known by the Public Ministry through a communication to the Ministry of National Education and the Food for Learning Unit-UApA- in which it alerts that in the municipalities of Villavicencio, Montería, Sincelejo, Uribía, Pitalito and Neiva the high costs of items in the family basket put them at risk of continuing with the PAE.

The departments of Caquetá, Cauca, Guaviare, Norte de Santander, Boyacá and Huila are in the same situation.

Pitalito the municipality with the highest risk

Among the most alarming cases are those of the municipality of Pitalito and the department of Huila, which would have to suspend the program in the months of June and August, respectively.

Faced with the situation, some entities have considered the possibility of reducing coverage, a situation that distorts the objective of the program.

Given the situation, the control entity requested both the Ministry of Education and the UApA to advance the strategies that are necessary to address the manifested problem and prevent the constitutional rights of access and permanence in education of approximately 808,453 from being affected. boys, girls and young people from these territories.

The Attorney General’s Office will continue to carry out actions to anticipate and avoid the occurrence of actions that affect rights, through the detection and warning of risks in public administration.

The Diario del Huila spoke with the Mayor of Pitalito Edgar Muñoz about the situation of the PAE in this municipality.

“To date, after three communications that we have sent to the Ministry of Education, requesting that these resources be guaranteed. Pitalito knows that once the contract that runs until mid-July ends, if the Ministry of Education does not allocate this resource, we would not have the possibility of guaranteeing our students school meals, which has as its main purpose the sustainability and continuity of the students. in the classrooms,” Muñoz said.

The president added that “as has happened in other territorial entities, the contracts are ending and the Ministry has not been successful for any entity in the country. In view of the statement from the Attorney General’s Office, the director of the UAPA, Dr. Correa, has convened a virtual meeting today for the secretaries of education and next weekend for two days.

Finally, he stated that with the meeting that they will hold today, “I am sure that the Ministry of Education will define what will be the mechanism to be able to have resources and make budgetary additions to the operators that are currently delivering school meals.”

