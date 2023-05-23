Home » PAE continues without affectations in the 12 uncertified municipalities of Risaralda
PAE continues without affectations in the 12 uncertified municipalities of Risaralda

In the 12 uncertified municipalities of the department of Risaralda, the School Feeding Program (PAE) will continue to function without setbacks, despite the emergency in the gas supply, as confirmed by the departmental education secretary, Leonardo Gómez Franco.

“The kitchens that were adapted for home gas, we have readapted for propane gas, in such a way that school meals are guaranteed for 28,100 students, in the department of Risaralda in the 12 non-certified municipalities,” revealed the secretary of education. departmental.

It should be noted that, in the municipalities of Pereira and Dosquebradas, the responsibility of guaranteeing the operation of the School Meals Program falls on the respective municipalities. In these locations, the local authorities must implement the necessary measures to ensure the nutrition of the students who are beneficiaries of the program.

