PageGroup strengthens its presence in the country

AT THE COMPANY PageGroup announced the appointment of Philip Delgado as executive director for the operation in Colombia. Delgado, who previously held the role of senior director, will assume responsibility for strengthening ties with the group’s current clients and exploring new collaboration opportunities with potential companies.

With more than 12 years of experience in the industry, he is recognized for his leadership and strategic approach. It will bring important and innovative insight to strengthen relationships with existing clients and help forge collaboration opportunities with different potential industries. Throughout these years, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to build strong and lasting relationships with clients in various sectors.

Using your extensive knowledge of the labor market and your negotiation skills, you will collaborate effectively with organizations and clients, offering specialized recruitment solutions tailored to their unique needs. Likewise, another of the projections is to potentiate the development of a career project for the group’s collaborators and strengthen and increase the presence of PageGroup in the Medellín region.

In addition to this, another of the objectives that has been proposed is to expand PageGroup’s client portfolio and develop relationships of trust with organizations that seek to recruit highly qualified talent.

“By taking on this new challenge today, a great responsibility is delegated to me. In addition to guaranteeing the sustainability, profitability and growth of the business units, We will continue working for the recognition of PageGroup as a place where talent can develop with an inclusive, challenging and formative environment in various regions and cities. It is an honor to lead an organization with such a strong track record,” said Delgado.

With this announcement, the company welcomes him to this new position and is confident that his leadership and dedication to excellence will drive the company’s continued success to the benefit of its client portfolio.

