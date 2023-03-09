The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) together with other United Nations agencies and partners launched a campaign on Wednesday to commit the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean to take measures to accelerate the reduction of maternal mortality, the reason for which is increased 15 percent between 2016 and 2020.

“About 8,400 women die each year in the region due to complications during pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium,” the continental body said in a statement.

PAHO noted that “hypertension in pregnancy, hemorrhage, and complications from unsafe abortion are the most common causes. However, nine out of ten of these deaths are preventable with quality care, access to contraception, and reducing inequalities in access to care.”

The director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, said that “still too many women, especially indigenous, Afro-descendant, migrant, with low income and less schooling, die during pregnancy and childbirth,” during the launch of the campaign presented in International Women’s Day.

“It is time to urgently invest in maternal health to change this unacceptable reality,” he remarked.

The campaign «Zero maternal deaths. Avoiding the avoidable” seeks to accelerate the path to reach the regional goal of less than 30 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, committed by the countries of the region in the PAHO Sustainable Health Agenda for the Americas.

Last year, the maternal mortality ratio, that is, the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, in Latin America and the Caribbean was 68 per 100,000 live births, PAHO said.

The continental organization warned that “the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 20-year setback in maternal health indicators in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the maternal mortality ratio increased by 15 percent between 2016 and 2020 after a 16.4 percent reduction between 1990 and 2015.”

The Pan-American organization said that having accessible maternal health services, as well as professionals available, trained, equipped and respectful of the rights and idiosyncrasies of future mothers, is also key to reducing maternal mortality.

“The setback in the rate of reduction of maternal mortality is a harsh and unfortunate reality in Latin America and the Caribbean. We call on governments, civil society, the private sector and communities to put an end to the situation of thousands of women for whom the miracle of giving birth becomes a tragic reality,” said Susana Sottoli, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).