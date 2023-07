Sorrow and consternation at the untimely passing of Graziano Bellano.

The acclaimed chef of Domeserving in a hotel of Saint Salvopassed away at the age of 43 years old.

For Bellano, who fell ill yesterday afternoon, help was in vain.

I funerals they will be celebrated Monday 24th Julyat 10.30, in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary a Dome.

Condolences to the family.

Antenucci Funeral Services obituary

