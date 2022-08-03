The wave of condolence and emotion continues for the sudden death of the director of the Messaggero Veneto and Piccolo, Omar Monestier. In the editorial offices of Udine and Pordenone, as well as in Trieste, Gorizia and Monfalcone, messages, phone calls and words of appreciation continue to arrive from those who had had the opportunity to speak with the director. Many from Friuli Venezia Giulia, on Thursday 3 August, will go to greet Omar Monestier, in his Belluno. The funeral ceremony will be celebrated in the cathedral at 3 pm.

Courtesy and kindness were Monestier’s innate qualities that the readers of the newspapers he directed have always appreciated. His knowing how to immerse himself in the reality that he told made him the son of this and other lands. And the people of every place where Monestier lived and worked still can’t believe that the kind manager flew away on the first day of August.

The news of his sudden and untimely death also struck the Balducci Center founded by Don Pierluigi Di Piazza, the parish priest who, in recent years and until his death, was often a guest of the Messaggero Veneto with comments on the Gospels and with reflections on socio-political issues. “If this could have happened, it was also due to the farsightedness of an editor who wanted to make his newspaper a hospitable place where the different realities could open up to respectful confrontation and fruitful dialogue. Also for this reason the memory of the director Monestier is in gratitude and gratitude “writes the president of the Balducci Center, Paolo Iannaccone, while the writer Mauro Corona, on his Twitter profile, writes:” The sharp nail of death has ripped another card from mosaic of friends. We were to meet with Omar in Cortina on 7 August. He would present a book of mine. How sad! We remember Omar Monestier, gentleman ».

The grief is unstoppable, the number of people who gather around the family is no longer counted. “The news of his death has inevitably shaken all the people who in some way have been able to get to know and appreciate his competence and preparation, combined with a conciliatory character and wit that made staying in his company »writes the regional councilor Mauro Di Bert thus also expressing the thoughts of his colleagues Edy Morandini and Giuseppe Sibau.