(ANSA) – CROTONE, FEBRUARY 28 – “KR46M0”. The acronym is imprinted on the smallest of the 65 coffins found in the Palamilone.



Coffins in which the remains of the shipwrecked who died Sunday on the beach of Steccato di Cutro rest. He explains that victim number 46 is in the coffin and that it is a baby of a few months. The zero indicates that he was not even a year old. On 23 of those coffins is a name plaque. Many still have no identity.



On the small white coffin there is a police car to testify also the feeling of pain of the forces of order for what happened. It is the forensics and immigration policemen of the Crotone Police Headquarters who are identifying those dead, one by one. From babies, to girls, to adults. In their eyes you can read the strong emotions felt, shared with relatives and friends. With the survivors arriving in small groups from the Cara. A local company placed a bouquet of flowers on each coffin to confirm that the local community shared the tragedy. Today many would have liked to come in and say hello to their foreign brothers, but close in tragedy.



However, the opening of the funeral home has been postponed to tomorrow by the Prefecture in consideration of the prolongation of medico-legal activities.



Representatives of foreign communities delegated by relatives of the victims came and went. Everyone had photos sent from their countries of origin with them and, together with forensic agents, they looked at the images of the corpses on a display for comparisons. The cries of despair heard from outside the Palamilone confirmed the recognition of a body. Women and men who arrived from Austria and Germany mourned their dead, screamed their pain. Psychological support has been activated for them.



The Moroccan community of the province was allowed to enter for a prayer. 25 stopped in front of the coffins. “Our prayer – explained Tarik Chaouki, of the Cirò Marina mosque – is to help these dead brothers to get them to Heaven. They don’t have their families here and we prayed for them. It is a great pain for us Muslims and for the entire Crotone and Italian community”. (HANDLE).

