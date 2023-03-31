SADNESS. –

Dozens of rescuers and Alauseños do not lose hope of finding the missing persons in the landslide that occurred on the night of Sunday, March 26, 2023 in the Alausí canton.

The members of the National Police, firefighters and the Armed Forces collaborated in the rescue of the elderly woman of about 60 years of age, who was completely buried. (Courtesy)

Four days have elapsed since the disaster in Alausí-Chimborazo, and during this time, firefighters from different provinces, rescuers from the National Police, volunteers and Aluaseños joined forces and have located more people; however, all lifeless, because as of the closing of this edition, official sources have reported 14 deaths, including 5 children, and even some of the corpses have been found because nature has returned them.

Orlando Vallejo, commander of the Riobamba Fire Department, mentioned that the rescue tasks have been hard and sad at the same time, since they have not lost hope of finding someone alive, but they continue to articulate efforts with the other firefighters. from the other provinces and the local people.

Unfortunately, the drama and sadness continue to be evident in Alausí, since while they find corpses, the relatives of the fatal victims have begun to bury them in the cemeteries of the canton, an example of this is what was experienced in Sibambe, where a young man named Danny Lema lost his entire family in the landslide and so far only his father has been found. Another heartbreaking fact was the discovery of an elderly woman in the ravine adjacent to ground zero. Alex Andino, a National Police officer from the Special Operations Group (GOE), commented that yesterday morning they learned that a foot was seen in the area, so they began to dig, finding the body, and that in the course of of the search they located part of a limb of a minor. “Everything was taken to the ACV Victims Concentration Area for the pertinent procedures,” said the gendarme. (25)

