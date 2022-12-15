Splashes of blue paint on the grilles, facade and marble floor. In the night between Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 December the vandals targeted the Visionario of Udine.

The discovery of the dirt this morning, at the opening of the structure. The criminals, for reasons still unknown, have targeted the billboards of the film Avatar. The same acts of vandalism were repeated, again during the night, in the Kinemax of Gorizia and Monfalcone where, again with blue paint, the windows and billboards were daubed.

There is currently no confirmation that the two acts are connected. As far as the Udine Visionary is concerned, the damages are to be quantified