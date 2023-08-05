Home » Painted bodies contest this Saturday in Baños – Diario La Hora
Painted bodies contest this Saturday in Baños – Diario La Hora

Art. These events are held for the month of culture.

As part of the activities organized for the month of the arts, the Municipality of Baños de Agua Santa Organize a body painting contest.

This event will take place on Saturday August 5, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. in the pink zone of the canton located on Eloy Alfaro street.

The inscriptions for this contest are developed in the offices of culture located in the Nicolas Fiallos theater.

The participants who reach the first places will take several economic prizes.

Those interested in participating in all the activities You can find out in detail all the events to be held at the following link. (VAB)

