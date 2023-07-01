Painting the Last Flag: The Final Stage of the ’78 Towns, One Flag’ Project

Title: Puerto Rico Project Crowns Final Flag with Joy and Patriotism

Date: [Insert Date]

HUMACAO, PUERTO RICO – The “78 towns, one flag” project, conceived in 2016 by Héctor Collazo from Villalbeño, reached its pinnacle as Edwin García and several other participants flocked to the Carolina Spa to witness the creation of the final flag. García, who had traveled all the way from Humboldt Park in Chicago, wanted to be a part of the historic moment.

Having embarked on a mission to be photographed in each town on the island with its own flag, García, whose relatives hail from San Lorenzo, described the project as a source of excitement and camaraderie. He expressed his commitment to the cause, saying, “I had to get on a plane from Humboldt Park and get here,” as he spoke passionately to Primera Hora.

The spirit of the project transcended age groups, inspiring six-year-old Dianna Isabell Ojeda Mayo from Carolina to contribute to the venture. According to Dianna’s grandmother, Daisy López, the young girl’s love for the Puerto Rican flag led her to request a brush from Héctor Collazo so that she could lend her creativity to the final masterpiece.

Juan Antonio Corretjer, who had previously collaborated with Héctor Collazo in painting over 30 flags, expressed his genuine support for the initiative. Corretjer saw the project as an opportunity to beautify the island and unite the Puerto Rican community. The dedicated lawyer from San Juan added, “I know that beyond publicity and promotion, the support that I offer Héctor is genuine and I am here for Héctor and for the group to work for. Glory to the hands that work. Wherever volunteer work is needed, I’ll be there.”

The roots of the “78 towns, one flag” project can be traced back to 2016, when Héctor Collazo sought to channel his emotions following the tragic suicide of his brother, Alex. Using art as a means of expression, Collazo embarked on a mission to paint the monostar in each town on the island. For Collazo, the project holds great significance, serving not only as a means of artistic expression but also as a catalyst to promote patriotic pride and love for Puerto Rico.

The final event to mark the culmination of this project was a joyous and celebratory occasion. Despite the scorching sun, spectators and collaborators came together, rolling up their sleeves to paint the flag. Laughing, taking selfies, and even dancing salsa in front of the sea, they displayed their unwavering dedication and passion for Collazo’s vision.

Marta Marrero, accompanied by her daughter Marta López, proudly waved her own Puerto Rican flag as they joined the festivities. Marrero expressed her pride in her country and flag, emphasizing the importance of being present for the project’s concluding event.

As the last brushstroke brought the “78 towns, one flag” project to an emotional close, it became evident that the legacy of unity and patriotism it has left behind will continue to inspire the people of Puerto Rico for years to come.

-End-

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

