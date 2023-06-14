Pairing of Topić and Jácome officially registered with the CNE

According to a announcement posted on social media, yesterday morning June 12 businessman Jan Topić announced the registration of his candidacy along with Diana Jácome from the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Notice of Registration of Topić and Jácome. Photo: Courtesy

The announcement was made after a meeting with social leaders from Santo Domingo de los Colorados that allowed them to learn about the problems of the province in terms of security, abandonment of public institutions, health, gender violence, among others.

“Our candidacy is now official and we are accompanied by the public, who are not only witnesses to this historic moment, but are also a fundamental part of our project,” said the businessman at a press conference.

During a video posted on Topić’s social networks, the couple can be seen expressing the registration announcement: “Our candidacy has just been registered, this is going to be a different campaign, an honest campaign,” said Topić.

Diana Jácome, candidate for the Vice Presidency of the Republic, accompanied the businessman for the first time on a territorial visit, after arriving in the country on June 10, after finishing his studies abroad.

“I am not risking much, I am risking everything: my life, effort and work, because I love my province and my country, I want to see my girls and boys dream, give them a quality university” Jacome stated.

The final message of the pairing was “We will work for you, for our country, which requires work, effort and above all honesty. We will not be desk officers, but territory officials, and here we are with our people for an Ecuador without fear.”