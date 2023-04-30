Pakistan achieved the second largest target

In the second ODI against New Zealand, Pakistan set a huge target of 336 runs. This is the second highest total ever achieved by the Green Shirts to win a match. Pakistan team has managed to complete the target of 300+ 9 times so far. In which four times the traditional rival India’s target of more than 300 has been fulfilled by the Shaheens. Earlier, Pakistan has completed the target of 349 runs against Australia in Lahore in 2022. Pakistan scored 303 against England in 2016, 305 against India in 2006, 306 against West Indies in 2002, 309 against India in 2008, 316 against India in 2005, 322 against India itself in 2007, Bangladesh in 2014. has achieved the big target of 327 runs against and won the match.