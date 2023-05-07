Pakistan could not whitewash against New Zealand in ODI series

The Pakistan cricket team lost by 47 runs in the fifth and final (ODI) match of the one-day international series played against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

New Zealand won the toss and batted first, giving Pakistan a target of 300 runs.

The highlight of Sunday’s match was batsman Fitkhar Ahmed’s score of 94 runs, which he scored despite a very desperate situation. He played 72 balls and also hit 8 fours and two sixes.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 94 runs not out.

New Zealand’s Will Young scored 87 runs off 91 balls with two sixes and eight fours, while he was caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab Khan.

Pakistan’s Shaan Masood is clean bowled during the fifth and final one-day international cricket match against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. (AFP)

From Pakistan, Agha Salman was dismissed by Latham after scoring as many runs in 57 balls.

Hosts captain Tom Latham scored 59 runs and Chapman scored 43 runs to help make the intention possible.

From Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets, Osama Mir and Shadab Khan two each, while Haris Rauf and Muhammad Waseem took one wicket each.

In response, the Pakistan team, which won the fourth match of the series and won the honor of becoming the world‘s number one team, did not have a good start and lost three wickets for a total score of only 52.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Fakhar Zaman, who scored a century in the first two matches of the series, put up some resistance but he too could not stay at the crease for long and got out after scoring 33 runs.

Opener Shan Masood was dismissed for seven and Babar Azam, who played his 100th match, was dismissed for just one run while Mohammad Rizwan, who was sent to bat at number three today, returned to the pavilion after scoring nine runs.

New Zealand’s Henry Shapley and Rachin Ravindra took three wickets each.

For the final match of the five-match series, New Zealand made four changes to their team while Pakistan made one.

On behalf of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi dismissed three players while Shadab and Osama Mir dismissed two players each. Apart from them, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim also took one wicket each.