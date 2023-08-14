Pakistan Day, Arshad and us

Arshad Sharif was a well-known anchor and investigative journalist of this country. He loved his country.

The journey from ‘is’ to ‘was’ is so painful for me that I probably don’t have the words to describe it. We all have known this, but if the spouse gets lost in the journey of life, the wife comes from an oasis to a desert.

I thought that maybe he loved me the most but his first love was Pakistan. They used to respect the earth as a mother. They were very saddened by poverty, inflation and terrorism.

They used to dream of a Pakistan which is developed, where there is no corruption, where the people are prosperous.

Arshad wanted to eliminate corruption from this country, to implement it, he used to buy documents from foreign countries under the Access to Information Act. Then they used to extract the corruption of the Pakistani elite from it.

He was very competent and intelligent, he could read documents very quickly and his memory was very good. This work made him many enemies.

He was threatened many times but he was very fearless and continued his work.

He loved everything related to Pakistan. Despite being a peak anchor, he did not hold citizenship or property in any other country.

He used to say that I live and die in Pakistan, I will not apply for citizenship or residency in any country. National days of Pakistan are celebrated in full. Often on these days relatives and friends were invited to our house for dinner.

They used to plant trees especially on Independence Day, if they could not do it themselves, they would sponsor a plantation drive.

He had a special love for the Pakistani flag, flags and badges. I also bought them Pakistani flag cuff links and ties. In the month of August, he used to wear only green tie.

Before they went to the office, I would show them hangers with green ties, they would choose the tie of their choice, then the tie pin and cufflinks would come.

When they were getting ready, I would put cufflinks and Pakistani flag on their coats. The tie would be placed with the coat, the pen would be displayed on their pocket and the tie pin would be placed in the coat pocket.

We used to display a big Pakistani flag in our house. They used to urge me to lower the flag at sunset.

We both took pictures of the green crescent flag waving many times together. I would always wear green or white on August 14 and the house would be decorated with flags and bunting.

Often Arshad used to hum traditional songs and remembered revolutionary poetry by heart. His voice was very unique, so poetry stuck to him.

Arshad composed and released a song on Independence Day in 2021, which was viewed by millions of users on YouTube. He himself produced and directed the song. Asked me to write poetry, I said I am a slave of prose.

He also wanted to make a film on Pakistan’s war against terrorism, but life did not give him respite.

Arshad never wanted to leave his country, but the constant threats, pursuits and attempts to break into our home added up to many factors that forced him to leave.

He was wearing a black coat, green tie and green cufflinks when he left the house for the last time. In the last few years of his life, he wore the Pakistani flag on his coat at every show.

On that day, he had a promo shoot which was to be held on Independence Day. But in his lifetime, Parmo could not run, he had to leave the country. The employment of thousands of other people working in the channel forced them to leave their jobs, even losing their lives.

What was their crime? He was killed only because of his love for this country and his hatred for corruption.

Not only me, relatives, friends and neighbors around me feel their grief. So today I first put up the green crescent flag of Pakistan on the terrace.

We didn’t celebrate any festival this year, but Independence Day is the same as it was in Arshad’s life. Arshad’s green tie collection lay before me. His Pakistani flag badges, cufflinks and tie pins lie in the box.

I have put up flags, but the house does not have the splendor it used to have in their presence. There is gloom and desolation everywhere in the house.

Arshad has books on Tehreek-e-Pakistan, a copy of the Constitution of Pakistan and writings on Akbarin Pakistan. I open his books and sit in the library. Arshad taught me to love this country, to respect its martyrs and veterans.

Whenever he mentioned the sacrifices of the martyrs and ghazis of this country, his eyes would fill with tears. He interviewed the families of many martyrs, Ghazis and Akbars of Pakistan.

He used to do a special news show on August 14, in which the thoughts of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, the poet of the Middle East, Allama Iqbal, were highlighted. He would also pay special tribute to the armed forces on both of them.

For them, Pakistan was the name of an ideology and a base. Arshad always said that if corruption ends in this country, then Pakistan will also stand in the ranks of developed countries.

He sacrificed himself for this country while fighting the war of corruption alone. Their blood is also included in the soil of this country.

Freedom is a great blessing, cherish it, don’t let it be held hostage by corrupt people.

It will be ten months since Arshad passed away on August 23, but the flowers are still fresh on his grave, Pakistanis from wherever they come to Islamabad must visit his grave for Fatiha.

In the shade of a tree they are sleeping eternally but their work, their voice is still there today.

There are so many children around me who are so dear to me, my eyes welled up while planting the flags with them. These tears began to flow due to the memory of Arshad and the lack of justice.

When the children asked, ‘Jia, why are you crying?’

Tears were being absorbed into the flag and flags. I wiped my tears and said, ‘Perhaps something has gone into the eye, come, put flags and flags like Arshad Sharif liked.’

