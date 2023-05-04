Pakistan defeated New Zealand in an ODI series after 12 years

Pakistan has won the ODI series against New Zealand after twelve years. In the last twelve years, New Zealand has won five series against Pakistan. The Green Shirts won the series against the hosts New Zealand by 26 runs in the third one-day match at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan last beat New Zealand in an ODI series in 2011. At the National Stadium in Karachi, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field. Batting first, Pakistan scored 287 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Imam-ul-Haq 90, Babar Azam 54, Mohammad Rizwan 32 and Agha Salman stood out with 31 runs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry took 3 wickets, Adam Milne 2 and McConchie 1 wicket. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 261 runs in 49.1 overs chasing 288 runs. Tom Blundell 65, Cole McConchie 64, Tom Latham 45 and Will Young 33 were outstanding. On behalf of Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Wasim Junior and Shaheen Afridi took 2,2 while Agha Salman took one wicket. Along with the 26-run victory in the third match, Pakistan has also taken a decisive lead of 0-3 in the five-match series.