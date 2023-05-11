Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan’s Arrest Invalidated | Current Asia | DW

After two days ongoing violent protests Pakistan’s Supreme Court has the Arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan declared illegal. The entire process must be traced, said chief judge Umar Ata Bandial at the Khan’s hearing in Islamabad.

Police station as “residence”

For his own safety, the ex-head of government should remain in custody until a further hearing this Friday. According to Judge Bandial, the capital police should ensure Khan’s safety. The opposition leader should make a list of family members and lawyers who could meet him at police headquarters.

The police station where Khan was taken after his arrest should now be considered a “residence,” Bandial said. The judge denied Khan’s request to be allowed to return to his estate in a suburb of Islamabad. The former prime minister said in court that he was “treated like a terrorist”.

Violent protests across the country

Khan was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday on corruption charges. His detention had sparked violent protests across the country. According to doctors and police, at least nine people were killed. Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 2,000 people were arrested across the country, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had taken legal action against the arrest. Judge Bandial then summoned the ex-premier to the hearing.

Security forces patrolled streets across the country and arrested Khan supporters. At least eight PTI officials have been arrested. The police have accused them of organizing the protests. Because of the unrest, soldiers were stationed in Islamabad. Police said the military was stationed in the capital’s sensitive “red zone” where government buildings are located.

Proceedings against Khan over corruption allegations

Several corruption cases are pending against former prime minister and former cricket star Khan. The Pakistani election commission accuses him of having kept government gifts from his time as prime minister for himself. Khan describes the prosecution as politically motivated.

Khan came to power in Pakistan in 2018 on a promise to fight corruption and nepotism. During his reign, however, his relationship with the powerful military that had sustained his rise to power increasingly deteriorated. Almost a year ago he was through a Vote of no confidence in the National Assembly fell. Conservative politician Shehbaz Sharif became his successor chosen.

