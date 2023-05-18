Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in Gaza: Foreign Office

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Office expressed regret over the deaths of innocent Palestinians during the recent Israeli operations and said that Pakistan is closely observing the situation in the occupied territories including Gaza.

In the weekly briefing on Thursday, spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch further said that ‘Pakistan remains firm on its principled position regarding the Palestinian issue.’

The spokesman emphasized that Israel should fulfill its international obligations. Pakistan supports an independent and sovereign Palestine according to the pre-1967 borders.

On May 14, an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire was reached after five days of clashes between Israel and Palestine.

Before this ceasefire agreement, 33 people had lost their lives in Gaza in five days, while two deaths had also occurred in Israel.

The five-day clashes were the latest in long-running tensions between Israel and Palestinian groups. Even before this, there have been four wars between Israel and Hamas, while there have been small skirmishes in addition to them.

In response to a question regarding the involvement of Afghan citizens in attacks on military installations during the Tehreek-e-Insaf protest on May 9, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that the Ministry of Interior should better explain the issue of the involvement of Afghan citizens in attacks on military installations. Can.’

The spokesperson added that ‘if the information is provided by the Ministry of Interior, then they can contact Kabul on the matter.’

At the same time, he said that ‘Afghan refugees are in contact with Afghan friends and brothers for their dignified return home.’

After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9, violent incidents took place across the country, during which military installations and other properties and vehicles were also burnt.

A police van set on fire by an angry mob on the occasion of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 11, 2023 (AFP)

During the briefing, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected the recent report of the American State Department on the religious situation and said that there is a right in the constitution regarding religious freedom. We are concerned about the growing hatred against Muslims, including Islamophobia, around the world, including in the United States.

Regarding the meeting of the G20 Ministry of Tourism to be held in Srinagar district of Indian-administered Kashmir this month, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that it is not right for the G20 meeting to be held in Kashmir.

India is involved in human rights violations in Kashmir. G20 countries take notice of the abuses happening in India.

On the question of Indian citizens buying land in Kashmir in Indian-administered Kashmir, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that India is concerned about the demographic composition and geographical changes in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Condemn the transfer of land, businesses and other assets owned by Kashmiris to outsiders or countries.’

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office further said that there is no ambiguity on Pakistan’s Kashmir policy. The Kashmir dispute is the main component of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

On the question of President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi’s meeting with various ambassadors and the allegation of interference in the internal affairs of government ministers, the spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that whenever the President or the Prime Minister meets an ambassador, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taken into confidence.

He further said that ‘Pakistan is a democratic country and has the ability to solve internal problems under its constitution and laws.’

According to the Foreign Office, the fourth bilateral talks between Pakistan and Ireland will be held in Islamabad on 28th.