Seven hundred years ago today, the famous Italian poet DANTE wrote his famous book Divine Comedy. This book, written in Italian, was completed in a period of 13 years from 1308 to 1321, which shocked the world of literature in Europe. is a poem in which the poet paints a picture of life after death through his inspired power, in which he films the scenes of Heaven and Hell. During his journey through Hell, Dante sees a group of condemned men whose heads are hanged for their evil deeds. Because they were turned towards their backs. Since their eyes were at the back, when they needed to walk, they walked backwards because they could not see anything in front of them. Commenting on this book can be done on a literary forum. In today’s column, it is referred to as crookedness and walking upside down. It seems that all the political forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are currently presenting the map of Dante’s creation Divine Comedy. are doing where everything is being reversed.

PDM succeeded in depriving the Imran Khan government of power after more than a year of struggle. There was a turbulent period in which instead of national reconstruction or governance, political elements followed the mandate of saving power from negative and destructive politics or coming to power. On the other hand, the economy continued to deteriorate day by day. The country is in default and the IMF is delaying through various pretexts and conditions as they try to lend to a government that has a public mandate for the next 5 years and that repays old loans. Be serious too.

At the time PDM launched the no-confidence motion, it was at a time when the Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not able to bear the burden of its political sins and misdeeds and was rapidly becoming unpopular as it had done something in 4 years. If the PDM had waited, they would have easily ruled for the next 5 years, but due to the appointment of a new army chief, both the government and the opposition believed that the next election belonged to the one who had to appoint the army chief. was not. PDM’s hasty desire to become Prime Minister of Shahbaz Sharif made him distrustful

He was successful in the battle, but in the following year, he has become so unpopular due to his poor governance that he is now afraid of the election that the people will not vote for him.

After the loss of power, Tehreek-e-Insaaf lost its power. If Tehreek-e-Insaf had not resigned from the National Assembly and kept the provincial governments of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa in their hands, it would have been difficult for PDM to work. If not, the situation would be different today. A politician like PTI founder member Hamid Khan was forced to say that people like Fawad Chaudhry would drown Imran Khan.

At present the situation in the country is that the IMF does not trust us and neither do the friendly countries. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, which used to bail out Pakistan, are no longer interested. It used to be that if the friendly countries did not accept the request of the politicians, then they would agree to the intervention of the military leadership, but this time our new army chief also visited Saudi Arabia and tried to convince them, but Saudi Arabia now prefers Pakistan first. Wally doesn’t care. Pakistan’s role in the rapid political and diplomatic changes in the Middle East has become very limited.

Currently, Pakistan’s national politics does not need any ideology, but stands on the pillars of opportunism, selfishness and power-seeking. Now it has increased that Imran Khan’s behavior has turned it into personal enmity. In the current situation of the country, it was necessary that the path of reconciliation and reconciliation should have been adopted and the path of dialogue between the government and the opposition should have been adopted, but this could not happen. Tehreek-e-Insaaf has done all it could to force the government to hold elections, but the government has not missed the call, but the important fact is that how long will they be able to stop the elections, the more they delay, the more they will be disrespected. The popularity will increase as much. Imran Khan has gained more popularity after being out of power, although he has no role in it, it is only the people who are against PDM who are trapped in the economic quagmire day by day. The ruling party is held responsible for its injuries, which the opposition is getting free benefit from.

The PDM government has now invented the narrative that provincial and national assembly elections should be held on the same day. If the provincial governments are formed first, they will influence the results of the national assembly. Which is also justified to some extent. Then there is the matter of the new census. In which at least 3, 4 months are required. Security issues are in place. Funding the Election Commission is a separate issue. The government is doing its best to take advantage of any possible delay. To the extent of delay, the government can take advantage of it, but the results of the election will be contrary to their expectations.

At the same time, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zaman Park activities are a big challenge for the government. In the recent cabinet meeting, it has been decided to take strict action against the anti-government activities. It is also being said that terrorist elements trained by proscribed organizations and convicted by the government who serve in Zaman Park in Tehreek-e-Insaf meetings should be stopped. In this background, the chances of arrests of the top leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf are increasing. Tehreek-e-Insaf seems to be moving towards the politics of Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and in view of his direction, predictions are being made about the future of the top leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf. At the same time, politicians have created as much division and division in every school of thought at the public level. This has not been seen in history till now, it will not be appropriate to blame any one party, but more responsibility is placed on the ruling parties to take the path of reconciliation and get the country out of the crisis.

Imran Khan is not ready to be arrested in any case. Government property has been damaged to the tune of crores of rupees due to resisting arrest. Interestingly, the judicial system is such that when the bail is revoked, the police are told to arrest the accused, when the police go there to arrest the accused on the request of the court, the same courts tell them not to arrest. The accused asks the court to accept the online court appearance, but the court refuses, but when he goes to appear, it is said that you should appear at the gate and go back, your appearance has been started. If presence at the gate can lead to attendance, then on that basis the indictment can also be filed.