Pakistan missed opportunity to expand tax base in budget: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the recently presented federal budget by the Pakistan government.

According to the Reuters news agency, the IMF’s statement is a blow to the foreign exchange-strapped country, which has just two weeks left until its bailout program expires.

Pakistan has barely enough foreign exchange reserves to cover a month’s worth of imports. Pakistan had hoped to release $1.1 billion in funds in November last year, but the IMF has imposed several conditions before further disbursements.

Pakistan was expected to present a budget that was in line with the IMF programme. It was also expected that the FX market would resume normal functioning and steps would be taken to close the gap of six billion dollars in revenue and expenditure.

All this was to pave the way for the final review of the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The IMF’s Pakistan representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, told Reuters in a text message that “staff are busy talking to Pakistani authorities on policies to maintain stability, however, the FY24 budget An opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive manner has been missed.’

He added that the long list of new tax expenditures further reduces the transparency of the tax system and reduces the resources required for the poor in the Benazir Income Support Program.

This handout photo released by the Pakistan Press Information Department on January 31, 2023 shows Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar holding talks with the International Monetary Fund mission (AFP/Pakistan Press Information Department) See also A Chocoano is the new legal head of the Ministry of Education

Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF Country Representative for Pakistan, said: “The new tax amnesty is contrary to the terms of the program and the governance agenda that sets a harmful precedent.”

He said measures to address the liquidity pressure of the power sector could have been included in the broader budget strategy.

The representative of the IMF in Pakistan said that the IMF team is ready to work with the government before the approval of this budget.

This means that Pakistan still has a chance to save the ninth board review before the end of the EFF programme.

A Pakistani government spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the federal government has taken some steps in the budget proposals for the next financial year after the verbal assurance given by the head of the IMF regarding the approval of the funds of the International Organization of Funds.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address to the federal cabinet before the commencement of the budget session of the National Assembly on Friday said that he had a telephone conversation with the head of the IMF for an hour.

Shahbaz Sharif said that ‘I asked him for verbal assurance (regarding IMF loan for Pakistan) and he gave verbal assurance.’

He said that the ninth review of the IMF related to Pakistan will be approved this month and soon after it will be approved by the board of the IMF.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that his government has fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF and now there is nothing left that can hinder the recovery of the loan.

He had told that regarding the conditions of the IMF, Muslim brother countries Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates gave three billion dollars to Pakistan, which proved to be very helpful for the Pakistani economy.