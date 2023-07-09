Pakistan team left for Sri Lanka for Test series

Sunday July 9, 2023, 3:28 am Last updated Sunday July 9, 2023, 3:29 am

Karachi (Ummt News) The national cricket team to play a two-match test series against Sri Lanka left for Colombo from Jinnah International Airport via Dubai on Saturday night. will

The national team, which arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the first Test of the ICCC Test Championship, will play two-day warm-up matches on July 11 and 12 before the series.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from July 16 to 20, while the second Test is scheduled from July 24 to 28 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam (Captain), Muhammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper and Vice-Captain), Amir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imamul Haque, Muhammad Harira, Muhammad It consists of Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Numan Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.

Under the supervision of Team Director Mickey Arthur, the sporting staff includes Grant Bradburn Head Coach, Andrew Piotke Batting Coach, Morne Morkel Bowling Coach, Aftab Khan Fielding Coach, Abdul Rahman Stunt Coach, Drake Simon Strength and Conditioning Coach, Cliff Deacon Physiotherapist, Talha Ejaz Analyst. , Maling Ali Masajar, Lt. Col. (retd) Ijaz Anwari will be the security manager and Rehanul Haq will be the team manager.

It should be noted that 57 Test matches have been played between the two countries so far, out of which Pakistan won 21 matches, Sri Lanka won 17 matches while 19 matches ended without a decision.

