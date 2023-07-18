Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 43 loan apps

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 43 loan applications.

Web Desk: Aminul Haque directed Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman to take immediate action against such applications, on which 43 applications have been blocked so far under immediate action.

Aminul Haq said that such companies are registered in the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s operations also include consultation and assistance with SECP.

He said that loan mafias are blackmailing simple people through Facebook and other social media platforms, people should file complaints about such applications with PTA, FIA Cybercrime and local police.

Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq said that instead of waiting for complaints, FIA cybercrime wing should take action against such elements automatically, it is necessary to suppress the elements that push them into the darkness of death by taking advantage of public compulsions, threats, blackmailing, user’s personal data. The use of is against the law, the loan is thousands and the return is in millions.

Aminul Haque added that users should not be influenced by online and social media advertisements and share their personal data with anyone, caution is necessary in the process of various posts to earn dollars online, no money or information should be provided.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

