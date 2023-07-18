Home » Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 43 loan apps
News

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 43 loan apps

by admin
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked 43 loan apps

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 43 loan applications.
Web Desk: Aminul Haque directed Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman to take immediate action against such applications, on which 43 applications have been blocked so far under immediate action.
Aminul Haq said that such companies are registered in the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s operations also include consultation and assistance with SECP.
He said that loan mafias are blackmailing simple people through Facebook and other social media platforms, people should file complaints about such applications with PTA, FIA Cybercrime and local police.
Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq said that instead of waiting for complaints, FIA cybercrime wing should take action against such elements automatically, it is necessary to suppress the elements that push them into the darkness of death by taking advantage of public compulsions, threats, blackmailing, user’s personal data. The use of is against the law, the loan is thousands and the return is in millions.
Aminul Haque added that users should not be influenced by online and social media advertisements and share their personal data with anyone, caution is necessary in the process of various posts to earn dollars online, no money or information should be provided.

See also  Government of Casanare socialized project to build works in Commune VII of Yopal – news

You may also like

Front page – The Daily Fact

Vice President of Taiwan will attend the inauguration...

Domestic Tourism Soars in First Half of 2021...

Bogota, tourist destination of opportunities for Santa Marta

Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in Activision to 1.9%...

EXAMPLE OF OVERCOMING THAT MOTIVATES « cde News

Fed Investigates United Airlines Emergency Evacuation Slide That...

Ranchers prepare for eventual drought

China Concerns Weigh on Asian Stocks By Investing.com

Census begins in the interior of the country...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy