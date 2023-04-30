Home » Pakistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, first day’s game, green shirts heavy
Thanks to the excellent bowling of Pakistan U-19 fast bowlers Amir Hussain and Muhammad Ismail, Pakistan U-19 bowled out Bangladesh U-19 for 149 runs in 59 overs. Pakistan U-19 scored 76 runs without loss in 26 overs at the end of the first day at the Zahoor Ahmed Chaudhry Stadium in Chittogram on Sunday. Bangladesh Under-19 captain Shahrar Saqib and Sheikh Parvez Jabon shared an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pervez scored a team-high 56 off 111 balls, which included eight fours. Shahrar scored 48 runs which included six fours. For Pakistan U-19, Amir Hussain took 4 wickets by giving 29 runs in 16 overs, while Muhammad Ismail took three wickets by giving 41 runs in 13 overs. Vice-captain Ali Asfand took 2 wickets for 37 runs in 14 overs. Pakistan U-19’s opening pair of Azan Owais and Shahzeb Khan opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 36 and 39 runs respectively. Left-armer Azan Owais’ innings included six fours while Shahzeb Khan hit 8 fours while facing 72 balls. Pakistan U-19 team will start the second day’s play with a total of 76 runs.

