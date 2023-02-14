A man who did not identify himself entered the Turkish Embassy in the US and donated $30 million to the victims of the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter, posting a tweet to about Saturday.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who broke into the US Turkish embassy and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria,” the prime minister tweeted.

“Such glorious acts of philanthropy allow humanity to triumph over seemingly insurmountable obstacles,” Sharif added.

The news has been confirmed by the Turkish state agency Anadolu.

Responding to Prime Minister Sharif’s call, Pakistan on Saturday launched a campaign to raise funds for earthquake victims in schools and universities across the country. with RT

Related