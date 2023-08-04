Pakistani filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal nominated for Emmy Awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading documentary filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal has crossed another milestone in her illustrious career.

Academy and two-time Emmy-winning filmmaker Haya Fatima’s latest work ‘As Far as They Can Go’ has been nominated for the Outstanding Short Documentary category at the 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

A film that highlights the resilience and potential of people with intellectual disabilities, ‘As Far As They Can Go’ beautifully captures the inspiring journey of three young people with intellectual disabilities from rural Pakistan as they travel through Pakistan’s special Athletes are on track to become athletes in the Olympics program.

