American Congressman Brad Sherman has openly expressed his concern over the recent events regarding human rights in Pakistan. At this time, the situation of the ruling class versus the people has arisen. This situation of war-oriented government with the wishes and aspirations of its people would have been a cause of concern for the international forces, and in such a situation, while the beginning of this crisis was based on the concept of regime change. It is due to the implementation and the name of the United States comes from the first day. Although now these voices have become a little quiet in Pakistan, but their effects and echoes are still present in the atmosphere. The crisis that started in Pakistan from minus one. Starting now, it has the ability to adapt to the form of Minus All and its concerns have also been expressed. The main obstacle in the way of implementation of the philosophy of Minus All is the popular wave. A long-term fight is not possible. Democrats are in power in the US at the moment. The relations between Pakistan and the US In history, the weight of the democrats is in favor of the establishment of good or bad democracy in Pakistan, and whenever democracy is intended to be rolled out in Pakistan, either the Republicans are about to come to power in America or their government has already been established. General Zia-ul-Haq’s martial law and Republican President Ronald Reagan appeared on the scene together. The power of General Pervez Musharraf and the era of Republican President George Bush II seem to be going hand in hand. Clinton’s eight

Four governments have changed in Pakistan in the past year, but the democracy could not be overturned. It seems that this time Pakistanis have joined hands with American democrats. Joe Biden and his establishment were made to believe that Pakistan has a hard-line and In other words, anti-democratic and dogmatic ideology, “Trump II” is the government of a person who not only wants to bring the Islamic presidential system by wrapping the checkered flag of democracy in Pakistan, but also wants to break the monopoly of the dollar. The American democrats believed in this myth and removed Imran Khan from the scene and used it to bring more democratic faces to the scene. The desire to strengthen democracy increases and the addiction is also fueled. What happened is the opposite. First of all, the people of Pakistan did not like this change and this style. Their passion for nationalism returned. However, rising inflation and the government’s economic policies have made up for it. Governments in the world cannot fight with the people continuously, and this lesson has been learned from Afghanistan. And when the United States did not change this concept for seventeen years, there was no choice but to leave Afghanistan in its situation and take the way back. For eleven months, the same principle has been applied to Pakistan, where the ruling people of Pakistan are facing the people. All public opinion polls, by-elections are going to be introduced every day The flying rags of empty statements show the state of government versus public opinion. Now the government is getting rid of purely democratic activities like elections. The name of the American Democrats is also coming from above in this myth, which promotes democracy and civil liberties in the world. And recognize those who emphasize respect for human rights. With their arrival, the sun of martial law set in Pakistan and the sun of democracy continued to rise. During their time, there were talks of a technocrat government, a military government or an indefinite postponement of elections in Pakistan. So, the spots of doubt and accusations can also stain their feet. Whether the democrats realize that they are being dealt with or not, but in America, they are starting to realize that they have made a mistake in estimation and interpretation in Pakistan. In the suddenly released video of former President Trump, the way he talked about the situation in Pakistan and the question of what happened to Khan in Pakistan? What happened was not the decision of the entire United States. It was the way of a big political force and personality to separate themselves from this situation. The requirement of the Constitution of Pakistan is the continuity of elections and from this aspect this statement has a world of meaning. It seems like this. That America’s support for the solution found and adopted outside the scope of the Constitution of Pakistan for the current setup of the United States is a bitter taste. The deal that was sold in the State Department and CENTCOM or think tanks to remove a hard-line and intellectually anti-American and authoritarian figure and bring forward a pro-democratic government and pro-American faces is also backfiring because Pakistan The idea of ​​getting out of the limits of the constitution and jamming the wheel of the democracy is prevailing on the system. A tweet of the journalist Sir Al Meida is very interesting in this regard that “Imran Khan is a threat to democracy in Pakistan and the vehicle of democracy.” It has become necessary to derail it to save it from Imran Khan”. This is a deep satire on a mindset. They want to remove the bypass. Whether America revises its policy or not, but Pakistan’s political In the crisis, America is also stuck in a difficult situation, i.e. a crisis of reputation.