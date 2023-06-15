Pakistani v-logger Abrar Hasan’s journey to India by motorcycle, inspired by hospitality, covered seven thousand kilometers in a month.

Borders will never stop relationships

No one was ever aware of the scents!

Pakistani vlogger Abrar Hasan’s journey to India by motorcycle

Influenced by hospitality, traveled seven thousand kilometers in a month

New Delhi : 14/Jun

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

Even if the rulers and politicians draw lines on the ground and establish borders to make separate countries and divide the people, but the love in the hearts of both sides and the love and understanding for each other cannot be eliminated nor can this gulf be bridged.

If the division of the country on both sides is a spiritual affliction, then the partition of India and Pakistan is also a reality!! Even today there is an unknown relationship between the people of both directions, but terrorism and politics have imposed such restrictions that the people cannot travel easily.

While people from Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar have a strong desire to visit Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, people from Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have a desire to visit Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar. Earlier, travel between the two countries used to be easy with little difficulty, but over the last few years, the journey has become extremely difficult, if not impossible.

In such a situation, Pakistani v-logger Abrar Hassan traveled to India on a motorcycle in the context of restoring friendly relations. 30 Completed in days and more 7000 During this visit, he felt that despite the mutually antagonistic political relations between the two countries, he was received with great warmth. These feelings and emotions were expressed by Abrar Hassan on his Instagram handle. Where their Two hundred and sixty four thousand There are followers.

By profession, Abrar Hassan is a mechanical engineer and is associated with a German company. Regarding his experience, Abrar Hassan added, "The love I am getting at this time. He is incredible."



Pakistani biker Abrar Hasan has uploaded several videos documenting his entire journey including meetings with people in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (Taj Mahal, Agra), Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kerala and other cities of the country. WildLensbyAbrar@ of which 1.35 Millions of subscribers have been uploaded, which have been viewed by millions of people so far.

Abrar Hassan one BMW# Riding trail bikes, filming their journeys with helmet-mounted and hand-held professional cameras. Several compatriots in India hosted Abrar Hassan, many invited him for meals, gifts. And also handed over the commemorative painting. While many other bike riders also gave him a lot of love while roaming with him and gave him a sense of belonging.

Abrar Hasan April 3 started his journey and wrote “Welcome to India, after many years of trying to get a visa, finally this time I made this journey not only me but also this Ringili (motorcycle).”

On his trip to Kerala, Abrar Hassan talked about why Kerala is called God’s own country. He wrote that there is a reason why Kerala is called God’s own country and the backwaters of Kerala may be Kerala’s backwaters. One of the many wonderful places to visit.”

While he shared his experience about Rajasthan along with his photo taken in front of Hawa Mahal, he wrote that “Rajasthan is the largest state in India in terms of area, also known as the land of kings, not only a very attractive A home of culture, it is also blessed with some beautiful forts, palaces, temples and mosques.”

” V Lagar Abrar Hasan at Hawa Mahal in Rajasthan “

May 14 “India is blessed with such diverse landscapes from north to south,” he wrote on his Instagram handle. Every day I saw something different and the friendliness of the locals made it even better.”

Many fans have commented on the photos and videos of Abrar Hasan’s trip to India on Instagram and YouTube. One user wrote, “All your videos in India series, especially the Punjab videos, are very touching. I Saw them twice, good job keep it up.”

“Abrar Hasan Presenting Details During Kerala Sightseeing”

There are two poems on border closures:

We are related by blood and not by borders

We have Ganga and Chenab in our blood

Kanwal Ziai

٭٭

There is neither a wall nor a border between the hearts

All appear to me from a distance

Zafar Sahbai

Here is a video of Pakistani vlogger Abrar Hasan from Delhi. Beautiful videos from different cities of India can be seen on his YouTube channel.

” Here is the link to his YouTube channel ”

https://www.youtube.com/@WildlensbyAbrar

Another social media user, showing empathy and humanity, commented, “This was a show-stopping episode of your trip to India. Thank you everyone for your unconditional love, your country is full of beauty and good people like Abrar. Emotions and respect for people are equal on both sides.

Another user wrote in his comment that “Abrar bhai thank you so much for showing our country so beautifully, your videos were our daily routine, watched your blogs with parents in daily dinner. When you Seeing this scene while crossing the border gate, Papa got emotional. Lots of love and blessings to you for everything.” Many similar users have praised Abrar Hassan on YouTube and Instagram with beautiful comments on his journey without religious discrimination.

Abrar Hasan Wagha during his return to Pakistan. On the Attic Border”

Second, Sir, the website of Pakistani newspaper Jang is available on the Internet May 22, 2022 According to the report published on , Abrar Hassan, a travel logger from Punjab province 80 Have traveled to more than countries. Among them at least 12 He has traveled to countries on his bike.

” Abrar Hasan on the Taj Mahal ”

“Abrar Hussain in Goa”

According to Akhbar Jang, Abrar Hassan last year February 9 He started his campaign for Saudi Arabia by performing Umrah from his hometown Nankana Sahib in Punjab March 27 On the bike after reaching Madinah 50 Completed the day’s journey and achieved the happiness of Umrah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Hassan (@wildlensbyabrar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abrar Hassan (@wildlensbyabrar)

