Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan free on bail | Current Asia | DW

of Pakistan Former Prime Minister and current opposition leader Imran Khan has been provisionally released on bail. Earlier, the higher-ranking Supreme Court made his arrest on corruption charges declared illegal and granted him bail for two weeks, according to Pakistani media.

The popular opposition leader was in the limelight on Tuesday taken away from a court in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. On Wednesday he was charged with allegedly stealing state gifts. According to the decision of the higher court, Khan should not be arrested in connection with other allegations until next Wednesday.

After Khan’s arrest, his supporters blocked roads in Karachi and attacked security forces

After the detention of the former cricket star, it happened in several cities too violent clashes between his supporters and security forces in which at least eight people died and 300 were injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

allegations against the police

Human rights organizations accuse the police of extreme violence in cracking down on the protests. Schools and universities will remain closed until Monday. In addition, the mobile Internet was switched off indefinitely and access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube was blocked.

In April 2022, a vote of no confidence ousted Khan as prime minister after nearly four years in office. Since then, the judiciary has brought new allegations against him. He has to answer in court in around 100 cases. The allegations are about corruption, money laundering and insulting a judge. Observers see the actions against Khan as politically motivated.

