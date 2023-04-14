Home News Pakistan’s famous actor Usman Khalid Butt’s father passed away
Pakistan's famous actor Usman Khalid Butt's father passed away

Pakistan's famous actor Usman Khalid Butt's father passed away

Lahore: Pakistani actor Usman Khalid Butt’s father Dr. Khalid Saeed Butt passed away.

Actor Usman Khalid Butt informed his fans about the death of his father Dr. Khalid Saeed Butt on the social media website Twitter. Accordingly, his funeral prayer will be offered at Khalid Masjid near Cavalry Ground Extension in Lahore after Friday prayers.

Usman Khalid Butt, in his tweets, paid tribute to his late father’s services to the field of art and culture and wrote that “father achieved countless achievements in the field of arts and his services in this field are eternal”.

The actor shared his feelings with his fans and wrote, “It is a great loss but Allah subhan wa ta’ala has ordered patience, please pray for my father’s forgiveness.”

It should be remembered that the late Dr. Khalid Saeed Butt served as the founder director general of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), former director general of Lok Wartha, former MD of NAFDEC, former DG of National Hajra Council. He was also a stage, TV actor, director and writer.

