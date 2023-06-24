Pakistan’s participation in ICC World Cup 2023 subject to government approval

Islamabad (Web Desk) The Foreign Office has said regarding the participation of the Pakistani team in the ICC World Cup 2023 scheduled in India that they are reviewing all aspects in this regard, including the security situation of Pakistanis. In the coming days, we will soon announce the participation of green shirts in the event.

Participation of the national team in international competitions is subject to government permission. The International Cricket Council has delayed the announcement of the tournament fixtures.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, India’s policy of not playing cricket in Pakistan is disappointing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

