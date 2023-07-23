Home » Pakpattan, 3 people died due to electrocution during rains
Sunday, July 23, 2023, 11:56 am

Pakpattan, 3 people died due to electrocution during rains

Sunday, July 23, 2023, 11:56 am

Pakpattan (Ummt News) 3 people were killed in the incidents of electrocution during rain in Pakpattan city of Punjab.
According to rescue sources, a man named Waqas died of electrocution while taking a bath, a 2-year-old girl died on the spot after touching an electric wire in Sikandar Chowk area.
According to rescue sources, a man named Ramzan died due to electrocution while taking a bath in Arifwala.
On receiving the information about the incidents, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

