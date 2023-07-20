Palace Museum Unveils First Batch of Over 300 High-Definition Images of Oracle Bones

Palace Museum Releases First Batch of Over 300 High-Definition Images of Oracle Bones

In a significant move to enhance cultural accessibility and promote digital cultural tourism, the renowned Palace Museum in China has released the first batch of more than 300 high-definition images of oracle bones. This announcement came during the 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference-Digital Cultural Tourism Development Forum held in Xiamen, Fujian on the 19th.

Ma Heng and Xie Boshu’s collection, which consists of ancient oracle bones and rubbings, has been made available to the public through the Palace Museum’s digital platforms. These platforms aim to preserve and organize ancient characters while facilitating research on them. The release of these high-definition images represents a crucial step towards achieving these goals.

The Palace Museum, with its extensive collection of 21,395 oracle bones from the Yin Ruins, has employed digital means to collect and preserve ancient characters. Through their digital platform for ancient characters, the museum aims to meet the public’s demand for a wider variety of ancient text resources and improve the efficiency of ancient text research.

The availability of high-definition images of Ma Heng and Xie Boshu’s collection is expected to provide scholars, researchers, and the general public with an unprecedented opportunity to explore and study these ancient artifacts in great detail. This digital initiative not only enhances the accessibility of cultural heritage but also paves the way for new discoveries and insights into ancient Chinese civilization.

In addition to the release of the oracle bone images, the Palace Museum also unveiled its upgraded multilingual website. Originally available only in English, the website now supports five languages, including English, French, Russian, Japanese, and Spanish. This expansion aims to cater to the interests and research needs of the international community, further promoting cultural exchange and appreciation.

The Palace Museum’s efforts to digitize its collection and expand accessibility to cultural resources reflect the growing trend in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage through digital means. The release of these high-definition images marks an important milestone in the preservation and study of oracle bones, allowing more people to engage with and appreciate China‘s rich cultural heritage.

Yang Zhanfei, a reporter attending the conference, contributed to this report. The images are courteously provided by the Palace Museum.

[Responsible editor: Qiu Lifang]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

