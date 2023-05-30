Palamara, I freed myself from the weight of the trials – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, MAY 30 – “I have decided to free myself from the weight of the trials without, however, having admitted any responsibility”: Luca Palamara thus commented on the plea bargain (one year suspended sentence) ratified by the court of Perugia for the main process in which he is involved in the Umbrian capital. “I did it because I believe there should be a time when we need to look to the future to find serenity and to overcome a certainly not flattering phase of our judicial system”, he added in a statement to ANSA.



“Four years later – Palamara recalled – a chapter that has seen even bitter conflicts closes. By accessing the alternative rites provided for by the Cartabia law for a different and certainly less serious offense, thanks to the rigor and balance of the prosecutor Raffaele Cantone “. (HANDLE).

