Palantir’s EPS was in line with expectations, revenue just below forecasts From Investing.com

Investing.com – Palantir (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.05, in line with analyst estimates of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter was $533m against consensus estimates of $534.21m.

Guidance

Palantir sees Q3 2023 revenues of $553.00M-$557.00M against the consensus of $552.00M.

Palantir sees full-year 2023 revenue of $2.21B versus the consensus of $2.21B.

Palantir shares closed at $17.99, up 82.09% over the past 3 months and up 82.38% over the past 12 months.

Palantir has received 5 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Palantir’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Palantir’s financial health score is “performing good.”

Check out Palantir’s recent earnings performance and Palantir’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

