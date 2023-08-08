Palantir’s EPS was in line with expectations, revenue just below forecasts From Investing.com

© Reuters. Palantir’s EPS was in line with expectations, revenue just below forecasts

Investing.com – Palantir (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.05, in line with analyst estimates of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter was $533m against consensus estimates of $534.21m.

Guidance

Palantir sees Q3 2023 revenues of $553.00M-$557.00M against the consensus of $552.00M.

Palantir sees full-year 2023 revenue of $2.21B versus the consensus of $2.21B.

Palantir shares closed at $17.99, up 82.09% over the past 3 months and up 82.38% over the past 12 months.

Palantir has received 5 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Palantir’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Palantir’s financial health score is “performing good.”

