“With the hope of being able to give life to projects that proceed in this direction, at the service of citizens and the city and their development, Bertolucci confirmed the will to collaborate with the Foundation “With this sentence that concludes the official note of the Doge’s Palace, which came out at the end of the meeting between the new president Beppe Costa and the director, the voices given by Bertolucci at the start are silenced.

The case High-voltage Palazzo Ducale in Genoa: Serena Bertolucci ready to resign by Michela Bompani

09 October 2022



“Costa says the note – he reiterated and clarified some of the strategic lines anticipated in the interviews of recent days and, in particular, the idea of ​​a Ducale that is a vital place of experience, not just a space for exhibitions, in which the Genoese can more and more recognizing themselves and tourists can find interesting ideas to come to the city, the importance of combining culture and sustainability, with a view to initiatives increasingly harmonized with the 2030 Agenda and with a sort of cultural subsidiarity that embraces institutions and skills: need to consolidate the cultural and tourist networks of which Palazzo Ducale is a node and to develop new ones at national and international level, in order to bring out more and more the role not only of attracting, but also of producer of positive energy and content ” .

And again: “the President indicated and the Director agreed on the importance of continuing to guarantee the role of Palazzo Ducale as a territorial garrison of accessibility, integration and citizenship, recalling what President Mattarella said about a culture that generates knowledge and growth moral”.

“For me it was important that the sense of the Palazzo Ducale institution be defined. Here it is not a question of people, we are dealing with culture, which is a heritage of all of us, it was important to define which were the frames within which we go to carry out the action. In the first place, the guarantee of a free, accessible culture, therefore that the Ducal would remain a cultural garrison for all, this is a method, from here we can reason around things. vice president this need. For me it is the starting point, the responsibility of an institution, then I am willing with all my will to try to continue this path “. Bertolucci’s contract expires on December 31, 2023.

A few hours after the meeting between Bertolucci and Costa and after the institutional note of the building, the decision to stay was even better explained by a post on Facebook by the director, who, quoting Gustavo Zagrebelsly, wrote: “The ideas contained in themselves s ‘they dry up and die out. Only if they circulate and mingle, they live, they make them live, they nourish themselves with each other and contribute to common life, that is to culture “.

And he added: “After three days of silence, I liked to start like this. Thanks to everyone. I think everyone should be lucky enough to experience all the good and the certificates of esteem that you have given me in these days. height. Let’s move on, together, “he concluded using his frequent hashtag again #director happy which in recent days had instead been replaced by #directorbasta.