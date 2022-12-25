The deal is one of those millionaires. Even if hidden behind a word that fills the heart: volunteering. But in this case, the work of so many respectable people in good faith is often just a cover for unscrupulous entrepreneurs, especially in the funeral home sector. There is big business around private ambulances and a very precise division, revealed in recent weeks by an investigation by the carabinieri of the Investigative nucleus and the Misilmeri company, coordinated by the Palermo anti-mafia district attorney.