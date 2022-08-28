Home News Palermo, “the Tree of all” installed by the Falcone Foundation devastated: 23 sculptures of Mafia martyrs stolen
Palermo, “the Tree of all” installed by the Falcone Foundation devastated: 23 sculptures of Mafia martyrs stolen

Palermo, "the Tree of all" installed by the Falcone Foundation devastated: 23 sculptures of Mafia martyrs stolen

On the last day of visits, “the Tree of all” was targeted by a raid: several branches were broken and 23 sculptures were stolen. They are the sculptures that represent the judges Falcone, Borsellino and other martyrs of the mafia. The installation, by the South Tyrolean artist Gregor Prugger, is one of the initiatives put in place by the Falcone Foundation in the monumental complex of Spasimo, for the thirtieth anniversary of the Capaci massacre.

Maria Falcone, the president of the Foundation, says: “I am deeply worried about two very serious episodes, both of which occurred today and not by chance a few days after the forty-year massacre in which the general from the Church, his wife Emanuela Setti Carraro and agent Domenico lost their lives. Russo. Today the work The tree of all dedicated to the victims of the mafia has been seriously damaged. And the work of TVBoy depicting Paolo Borsellino in the historic center has also been defaced “.

Now, the carabinieri and police are investigating, to trace the perpetrators of the two raids. “When it happened to Spasimo it is a very serious fact – says Alessandro De Lisi, the curator of the artistic projects of the Falcone Foundation – a real intimidating act. But we will not stop, Palermo deserves beauty, which certainly cannot be stopped by vandals or by mafia “.

“The tree of all” is a fir tree over fifteen meters high and nine wide: a gem is grafted into each branch, an original sculpture representing over four hundred fallen in the fight against the mafia. Maria Falcone says again: “Disturbing the theft of the 23 statuettes, a number that is dramatically not random for us”. On 23 May 1992 Giovanni Falcone, his wife Francesca Morvillo and escort agents Antonino Montinaro, Rocco Di Cillo and Vito Schifani were killed.

“Beauty and education always annoy crime – continues Maria Falcone – and mafia violence against a work of civil commitment is horrible and unacceptable: it pains us and encourages us to continue our commitment, in Palermo and in all cities hit by the mafia massacres “.

