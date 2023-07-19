In one of the known cases, a nurse who was traveling on a motorcycle was left stranded due to failures in the vehicle, a fact that a couple who stopped pretending to want to help her took advantage of, and as soon as they observed that there was no vehicular traffic, they “gunned” her and His personal belongings were stolen. Palermunos request measures against continuous robberies.

The reported assaults occur on the road that leads from Palermo to Santa Rosalía.

They are dissatisfied

Given the series of cases and reported theft attempts, the community demands security actions, there are even Internet users who point out the importance of placing cameras, improving public lighting and increasing police patrols.

There are others who ask for ‘social cleansing’, an example of how desperate the public is.

In this sense, Natalia Collazos expressed: “you have to lower it a little by believing yourself to be an influencer and do more for the well-being of the community, put the tab on the safety of the people, because it is now or never mayor.”

robberies and victims

And it is that there are already several cases of motorcyclists who are victims of assaults on the road. There are even users who fear traveling at night for fear of robberies.

Just last March 22 of this year, Yuly Andrea Salazar, was traveling in a vehicle and on the Neiva-Palermo highway, El Juncal sector, a couple blocked her way, one of the subjects took out a knife, they intimidated her in order to steal her personal items.

The incredible thing about the case is that the woman did not agree to let herself be robbed, so one of the robbers, obfuscated, gave her two ‘knives’

Then the criminals fled the place and thanks to the fact that the emergency was reported, within a few minutes, the paramedics arrived at the place, who helped the victim who was in shock.

While the woman spoke, venting her sadness through tears, the nurse bandaged her right arm in order to stop the bleeding. Upon arriving at the care center, the doctor who was on duty sutured the wounds she had on her right arm and left leg.

second case

In another case, it was learned that a young man was working on a lot he owned and suddenly observed that two subjects had approached the vehicle, managing to remove the insurance.

The person affected added: “I went down quickly and when I yelled, they are robbing me, the subject looked at me, left my motorcycle abandoned and ran in the direction of the vehicle that was waiting for him and they fled to Palermo.”

“They came on a white and blue xtz125 motorcycle and escaped to Palermo, my brother went to report to the police authorities and they replied that they could not provide support because the quadrant was in an operation in Betania,” said the brother of the victim, who also wonders if the police do not support in these cases, then who?, he concludes.

third case

Likewise, it happened to a nurse, who was moving through the ‘Pubenza’ sector, and suddenly the vehicle in which she was traveling had a mechanical failure, for which she got off the motorcycle and prepared to push to get there safely. quick to town

“At that moment, the guy in his mid-thirties and the younger woman, with dark skin and a thin build, came close to me and pretended they wanted to help me, but they never got off the motorcycle, when they saw that there weren’t even cars coming. They didn’t even threaten me with a firearm, especially the woman who was the grill, and they forced me to hand over my cell phone,” the victim said.

“After the robbers achieved their goal, cars and motorcycles began to pass, so they started in the direction of Neiva, I asked for help and nothing, I stopped for them to help me because they were still there starting the uncovering, I could see them, but no one he wanted to stop to help me” says the victim deeply disappointed.

Given the continuous acts of insecurity, citizens demand measures to restore their peace of mind.

thefts

The National Police has reported that more than 108,000 thefts have been registered so far this year in the country, the most common being those involving the use of different types of weapons, especially on public transport.

This implies that there are approximately more than 900 cases of robbery per day in the country, according to figures provided by the Police. So far, the cities with the highest number of reported cases in 2023 are Bogotá, with more than 35,000 cases, Cali, with more than 5,000 crimes, and Medellín in Antioquia.

According to the National Police report, robberies with a knife, firearm and even blunt objects are the most frequent today.

In a recent case, a guarantee control judge ordered a custodial measure in a prison against Jhon Alexander Guarnizo, Eduard Falconeta and Karen Liliana Carvajal, who are accused of robbing tourists with a firearm to steal their motorcycles .

According to the authorities, these people were engaged in vehicle theft in the municipalities of Neiva, Rivera and Palermo.

