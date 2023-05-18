Palestine: The world must stop settlement activity in the northern West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the decision of the Minister of the Occupation Army to start implementing the law of “canceling the disengagement from settlements in the northern occupied West Bank,” which means allowing extremist settlers to return to the evacuated “Homesh” outpost and legitimizing it.

In a press statement today, Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered that these decisions are colonial, expansionist, and racist, and they fall within the framework of operations to annex the West Bank, drowning it in a huge settlement perimeter linked to the Israeli depth, and transforming the Palestinian areas into isolated and scattered islands that are not connected and geographically continuous, in an Israeli race with Israel. It is time to kill off any opportunity to embody the Palestinian state on the ground, in implementation of the principle of the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

She stressed that the absence of the international will to respect, implement and ensure the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Palestinian cause, as well as the protection provided by some major countries to the occupying Power, encourages the Israeli government to persist in its rebellion against international law, the coup against signed agreements and the violent unilateralism of the Palestinian cause to liquidate it and remove it from peace. international concerns.

The Ministry called for an awakening of conscience and international morals to ensure the lifting of the historical injustice that befell the Palestinian people and is still continuing, and to provide them with the necessary climates to enable them to exercise their right to self-determination, similar to other peoples, as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations.