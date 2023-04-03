Today, Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the adoption by the Human Rights Council of holding the Israeli occupation accountable.

The Foreign Ministry added that the Human Rights Council, in its 52nd regular session, in its session today, adopted Palestine’s first resolutions before the Human Rights Council and under the second item of its agenda, under the title of the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the necessity of ensuring accountability and justice.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that the international consensus and positive vote on Palestine’s decisions at this particular time is a form of rejection of Israeli practices and crimes committed by the occupation forces or their tools represented in terrorizing settlers, and under a fascist government whose program is based on crimes against the Palestinian people and their rights.

She pointed out that this vote constitutes a mechanism to deter the occupation, protect the Palestinian people, and preserve their rights until their realization, leading to ending the Israeli colonial occupation and its racist regime.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stressed that these votes must be translated into steps so that states express their commitment to shouldering their responsibilities in ensuring accountability for criminals, perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people, and achieving justice and redress for the victims of our people and their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that it will work hard to transform these decisions into effective steps by the countries of the international community to put them into practice, to deter, hold Israel accountable, work to protect the Palestinian people, ensure the implementation and respect of international law in the land of the State of Palestine and impose foundations for ending colonialism and dismantling Israeli apartheid.

The Ministry called on the international community and its institutions to work on holding Israel accountable and holding Israeli war criminals accountable, and stressed that the policy of double standards and selectivity in implementing the rules of international law will undermine the law-based international order, and that Palestinian diplomacy will not allow the rights of our Palestinian people, especially their rights to self-determination, independence and return, to be infringed. .

The Foreign Ministry thanked the member states that voted in favor of the draft resolution submitted by the State of Palestine through its mission and brotherly and friendly countries and groups, and their vote reflects the principled position of the member states on the importance of questioning the colonial system, Israeli apartheid, with 38 countries voting in favor of the resolution, including sister Arab countries and important European countries. And Asian, and African, and with European consensus, 7 countries abstained (Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Cameroon, the Czech Republic, India, Nepal, and Georgia), and two countries were isolated by voting against (Malawi and the United States).

